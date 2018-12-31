THE REPORTER: News Staff, - Dec. 31st.

Today, while speaking to the media, ASP Alejandro Cowo confirmed that the shallow grave located off the Maskall Road over the weekend, and which family members suspect may have been the temporary burial place of Anny Young, is only a quarter mile away from the home of one of the original suspects detained after she went missing.

The Reporter has been reliably informed that that suspect is a close affiliate of the primary suspect, the boyfriend of Anny Young who was also detained for a time after her disappearance.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES