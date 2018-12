REPORTER: Marion Ali, Dec. 29th.

A Belize City man was killed in a traffic accident early this morning on the Southern Highway. He is Cliff Russell Usher, 47.

Police say they discovered Usher’s body near his badly damaged Grand Cherokee vehicle sometime before 3:00am this morning near the Kanantik Junction.

According to Police, Usher was travelling on the highway and lost control of the vehicle.

