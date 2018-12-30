REPORTER: Marion Ali - Dec. 30th.

The members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community in Belize have planned to usher in 2019 by cleaning up the old capital.

Leader of the growing sect, Imam Naveed Mangla informed the Reporter this evening that the selfless activity reflects the teachings of Islam – that mankind is the caretaker of the Earth – and that we must work to protect it. It also conforms with Islam’s Prophet Muhammad’s belief that cleanliness is a part of faith.

The event is supported by Mayor Bernard Wagner and the Belize City Council, which provides the cleaning tools and supplies to get the work done.

The Ahmadiyya congregation will meet at their masjit in Buttonwood Bay for prayers and breakfast early on New Year’s morning, after which they head to the BTL Park where they will meet with other voluntwers at 8:00am. From there, everyone is dispatched to streets which the Council identifies for cleaning.

When the work is done, all the volunteers reassemble at the BTL Park for lunch and fun activities.

If you would like to join in the effort you are asked to call Imam Naveed Mangla at 615 2649 or at 615 2651 in order that arrangements can be made to cater to everyone. You’re also asked to be at the BTL Park for 8:00am, on New Year’s Day.