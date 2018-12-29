THE REPORTER: Marion Ali, Assistant Editor – Dec. 29th. –

The Government has asked the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) to not consider any immediate rate increase until June 2019 when a review is conducted of the Belize Electricity Limited’s losses. It also did not agree with the amount of an increase that the PUC had granted. Government’s objection and request came after the PUC had approved an increase at BEL’s request.

BEL had asked the PUC to consider an increase from 39.2 cents to 41.5 cents per kilowatt hour. The PUC had not only approved the increase but had also granted BEL an extra half a cent, taking the mean electricity rate to 42 cents per kilowatt hour.

Soon after it did, however, the government objected to the immediate increase via a press release on Friday, but suggested that the increase should come after a review of BEL’s losses is conducted in June and that the increase be reduced from 42 cents to 41.5 cents.

“While the PUC has cited errors in BEL’s calculations, GOB is satisfied and accepts the submission made by BEL for an increase in rate to 41.5 cents only,” the release read. “GOB, therefore, strongly encourages the PUC to reconsider its decision and approve the increase of 41.5 cents and not 42 cents per kilowatt hour,” it continued.

The Ministry of Energy and Public Utilities CEO, Dr. Peter Allen also wrote to PUC Chairman, John Avery, reinforcing the Government’s position.

At a press conference on Friday, Avery said that even with the increase, electricity rates would still be cheaper than in previous years. The rate however, does not include the 12.5% General Sales Tax (GST) that applies. Avery advised consumers to conserve as much power as possible to keep electricity bills low, especially during the day when the price from our supplier in Mexico might be at its highest. “If people would consume less power, then that’s less high-end cost power that BEL has to purchase. So, energy efficiency is always advisable,” Avery said.

Avery also explained that the 42 cents per kilowatt hour that the PUC had approved was based on errors that the PUC had discovered in BEL’s calculations when the company made its submission for only 41.5 cents per kilowatt hour.

