

THE REPORTER: Marion Ali – Dec. 29th.

Family and friends of missing woman, Aneshia Young, 23, also known as Anny, are convinced that a shallow grave found this evening in Maskall Village off the Old Northern Highway contained hair and skin tissue that belonged to her.

While no body has been recovered, the family of the young woman believes that she is dead and was placed in the grave but was removed and buried elsewhere. A piece of jewelry that reportedly belonged to her was also recovered from the grave.

Samples of the skin and the hair that was attached to the weave have been sent for testing and a determination on who they belonged to.

Anny Young went missing early on the morning of December 9 after she attended her staff party the night before. There are several versions of when she was last seen alive.

The Reporter will have more on this developing story as they become available.

