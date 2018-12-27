THE REPORTER: Marion Ali - Dec. 27th.

A man was shot sometime after 6:00 this evening on Faber’s Road in Belize City.

Police believe it happened while two men aggressed a man in his yard and the resident’s father opened fire at the gunman.

Police sources have informed this media house that Dennis Hislop Jr., 24, was standing with Kyron Samuels, 21, in front of their residence, at #40 Faber’s Road, when the two men, one of whom was armed with a gun, chased Hislop behind his house. They started to struggle for the gun, and Hislop’s father, Dennis Hislop Sr., 53, heard the commotion from inside the house, and armed himself with his licensed 9 mm pistol and went outside. Upon seeing his son in a struggle with a gunman, Hislop Sr., fired shots at the armed man.

The two intruders fled, firing shots as they ran, but minutes later, Frank Smith, an electrician of #67 Raccoon St Extension showed up at the KHMH with gunshot wounds to the right side of his neck and the right side of his cheek. Smith is in a critical condition.

Police believe that he was the gunman who aggressed Hislop Jr. in his yard.

