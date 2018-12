THE REPORTER: Marion Ali, Dec. 26th

The Reporter has confirmed that a man was shot and killed this afternoon on Tibruce Street in Belize City.

Information reaching this media hoise is that Daniel Hughes, 39, a fisherman of Aloe Vera Street, was shot in his face and neck and died at around 4:00 pm.

Police have no suspects or motive at this time, but they are following a lead.

