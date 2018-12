THE REPORTER: News Staff, Dec. 25th.

Early this morning on this blessed Christmas Day, at approximately 7:00am Senon Reyes, 21, and Llamont Wade, 28, were standing on Muffles Street when a gunman with a mask on came toward them and fired shots at them. Reyes was reportedly hit on his left thigh and Wade on his buttocks. Both men are in stable condition at the Northern Regional Hospital.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES