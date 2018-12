THE REPORTER: News Staff, Dec. 24th.

There was an accident a short while ago (Dec. 24th. 7pm) on the George Price Highway involving a Westline Bus, a van and a pickup. While we are told there were no fatalities, other details are scarce at this time.

It has been raining heavily for most of the day, The Reporter advises motorists to exercise all caution on the roads which are very wet, and to drive slower.