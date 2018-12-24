Reporter.bz – Belize News

MISSING STUDENT SHOWS UP ON FACEBOOK WITH OLDER-MAN

December 24
07:18 2018
THE REPORTER: News Staff, Dec. 24th.

Police have issued a Missing Person’s report for Jenene Teul, 15, Belizean student of San Ignacio Town. She was reported missing on Sunday, December 23, 2018.

Anybody with any knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to call 911/922. The Reporter understands that Teul may be in the company of one Francisco Bolon, who has placed pictures of himself and Teul ‘in a relationship’ on his FB page.

