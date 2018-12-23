Reporter.bz – Belize News

VILLAGER CLAIM – Sr. POLICE ASP INVOLVED IN EARLY MORNING HIT & RUN

December 23
08:47 2018
Police are currently at the home of Sr. Supt. Howell Gillett in Blackman Eddy. Reports are that Gillett was driving a black Hilux which hit a Wingle parked on the side of the road in Camalote at 2:30am this morning.

The Hilux did not stop but persons chased the Hilux to Gillett’s home. Those persons are claiming that when Gillett got out the vehicle he was clearly under the influence of alcohol.

The Reporter is informed that Police are currently at Gillett’s home conducting an investigation.

