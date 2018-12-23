THE REPORTER: News Staff, - Dec. 23rd.

The family of missing woman Anisha Young, 23, might have to regroup once again following today’s search on a private property in Rural Belize which turned up nothing.

The search party comprised of approximately 50 persons including family members and Police combed a property between Double Head Cabbage and Willow’s Bank but did not come up with any major leads.

Assisting the family in their investigation and search is Jose Espat who told the Reporter on Sunday night, ”we went out and found additional tips and other findings that raised red flags but nothing major.”

Last week in an interview with the Reporter, Espat claimed that while investigating Young’s disappearance he came across some major leads but did not want to disclose them for fear of prejudicing the investigation. Among them, Espat claims to have phone records, text messages, and surveillance footage. Today he told the Reporter that some of that evidence has already been turned over to Police.

The next step, Espat says, is to have BATSUB volunteers and others search an area near the Lemonal Bridge along the riverside.

While the hope that Young is still alive dwindles with every passing day her family is searching for closure since December 9th, when she went missing.

