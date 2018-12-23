THE REPORTER: News Staff - Dec. 23rd.

Paul Moro is currently hospitalized at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital in Belize City in a critical condition due to stab wounds which he sustained last night during a brawl in Burrell Boom Village.

Police sources say that on December 22nd they visited the hospital where they observed Moro sufferring from injuries to his stomach and lower back. Moro reportedly told authorities that he and his wife were attending a wedding at Henderson Bank and whilst socializing he had a misunderstanding with an individual. Moro said that he and his wife left the gathering and were walking to their vehicle when they were attacked by a group of male persons who inflicted a beating on him.

After the commotion was broken up Moro realized that he had been stabbed. A security guard who was working at the wedding reportedly had to fire shots to stop the fight. Police are currently searching for four named suspects.

