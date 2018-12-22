THE REPORTER: News Staff, Dec. 22nd.

On Friday, December 21st, the Belize Burea of Standards announced the second price adjustment in fuel for the month of December.

Effective December 22nd, consumers at the pump will now be able to take advantage of a 45 cent decrease in the price of Regular fuel which dropped from $9.76 to $9.31.

Also announced was an 81 cent decrease for the price of Kerosene which went from $8.15 to $7.34.

Prices for Premium Gasoline and Diesel stayed the same at $11.32 and $10.75 respectively.

The last price adjustment which saw prices decrease for Premium, Regular, Diesel and Kerosene was announced on December 5th.

