Reporter.bz – Belize News

 Breaking News
  • MINOR MISSING THE REPORTER: News Staff - Dec. 21st. The Police and family members are currently conducting searches for Daly Street resident and student, Javier Foreman, 11. Foreman was officially reported missing...
  • UPDATE: ANOTHER MYSTERY PLANE LANDS IN THE DEEP SOUTH THE REPORTER: News Staff - 12.45pmMore details have emerged regarding the landing of a single engine Cessna aircraft in Southern Belize. The Reporter has confirmed that at least five persons...
  • ERNIE MIRANDA FOUND DEAD IN DRAIN WITH SEVERAL STAB WOUNDS THE REPORTER: News Staff - Dec. 21st. The body of a man identified as Belize City resident Ernie Miranda was found in a drain on Morning Glory Street this morning....
  • POLICE OFFICER AMBUSHED AND KILLED IN TOLEDO THE REPORTER: News Staff, - Dec. 20th. This morning at approximately 10am a police office assigned to the Belmopan Police Station was ambushed and killed near the village of Crique...
  • MAN SHOT IN BENQUE SEVERAL TIMES LAST NIGHT THE REPORTER:  Dec. 19th. A man from Benque Viejo del Carmen, Cayo, is being hospitalized at the Western Regional Hospital after he was shot two times shortly before 10 last...
  

ERNIE MIRANDA IS MURDER NUMBER 142

ERNIE MIRANDA IS MURDER NUMBER 142
December 22
12:48 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends 
THE REPORTER: Online, Dec. 22nd.

Early Friday morning, sanitation workers who were conducting their normal routine on Morning Glory Street in Belize City came across the body of Ernie Miranda, 36, lying inside a drain behind Sadie Vernon High School.

While Police are yet to release an official report, the Reporter was made to understand that authorites were informed of the discovery around 6:50 a.m. on December 21st.

When they proceeded to the location, Miranda was found in a pool of blood with a large stab wound to his abdomen area.

The family of Miranda reported that on the previous night he was socializing with his brother and other friends on Mahogany Street.They went home around 9:00 p.m but it seems that Miranda went back out.

Neighbours in the vicinity reported hearing a commotion around 1:00 a.m. but failed to make checks outside.

Miranda was released from prison two months ago and has a long rap sheet. Family members maintain that since his release Miranda was a changed man and was going around pleading forgiveness from those he had wronged in the past.

Police are investigating whether his murder is connected to his past or was the result of a more recent confrontation.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MORE BREAKING NEWS     MORE TOP STORIES

Share

search bar

DAY 5 – CHRISTMAS CHALLENGE

FROM THE CLASSIFIEDS – PREMIUM POSTS

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

LATEST SPORTS NEWS PHOTOS & VIDEOS

ADVERTISEMENT

FITNESS

 Breaking News
  • MINOR MISSING THE REPORTER: News Staff - Dec. 21st. The Police and family members are currently conducting searches for Daly Street resident and student, Javier Foreman, 11. Foreman was officially reported missing...
  • UPDATE: ANOTHER MYSTERY PLANE LANDS IN THE DEEP SOUTH THE REPORTER: News Staff - 12.45pmMore details have emerged regarding the landing of a single engine Cessna aircraft in Southern Belize. The Reporter has confirmed that at least five persons...
  • ERNIE MIRANDA FOUND DEAD IN DRAIN WITH SEVERAL STAB WOUNDS THE REPORTER: News Staff - Dec. 21st. The body of a man identified as Belize City resident Ernie Miranda was found in a drain on Morning Glory Street this morning....
  • POLICE OFFICER AMBUSHED AND KILLED IN TOLEDO THE REPORTER: News Staff, - Dec. 20th. This morning at approximately 10am a police office assigned to the Belmopan Police Station was ambushed and killed near the village of Crique...
  • MAN SHOT IN BENQUE SEVERAL TIMES LAST NIGHT THE REPORTER:  Dec. 19th. A man from Benque Viejo del Carmen, Cayo, is being hospitalized at the Western Regional Hospital after he was shot two times shortly before 10 last...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Developed by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.