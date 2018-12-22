THE REPORTER: Online, Dec. 22nd.

Early Friday morning, sanitation workers who were conducting their normal routine on Morning Glory Street in Belize City came across the body of Ernie Miranda, 36, lying inside a drain behind Sadie Vernon High School.

While Police are yet to release an official report, the Reporter was made to understand that authorites were informed of the discovery around 6:50 a.m. on December 21st.

When they proceeded to the location, Miranda was found in a pool of blood with a large stab wound to his abdomen area.

The family of Miranda reported that on the previous night he was socializing with his brother and other friends on Mahogany Street.They went home around 9:00 p.m but it seems that Miranda went back out.

Neighbours in the vicinity reported hearing a commotion around 1:00 a.m. but failed to make checks outside.

Miranda was released from prison two months ago and has a long rap sheet. Family members maintain that since his release Miranda was a changed man and was going around pleading forgiveness from those he had wronged in the past.

Police are investigating whether his murder is connected to his past or was the result of a more recent confrontation.

