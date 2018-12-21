THE REPORTER: Online - Dec. 21st.

Foreign Minister, Wilfred ‘Sedi’ Elrington has said that he thinks Belize has an iron-clad winning case if we were to vote “Yes” in the Referendum next April and go to the International Court of Justice with Guatemala. That view is shared by many legal experts who have weighed in on the Belize/Guatemala territorial dispute, including Guatemalans. But what would it mean if Belize were to vote “No” in that Referendum? We posed that question to some of the legal experts and former Guatemalan government officials during our special assignment in the Hague and more recently in Guatemala City.

Former Guatemalan Foreign Minister, Carlos Raul Morales said that Belize and Guatemala cannot go on living in contention over the border issue. “If Belize votes “No” from my personal position, well we have to accept it but the Government of Belize – it doesn’t matter if it’s UDP or the PUP or another political party – they have to still continue looking for a solution. The international community is very interested. The United States, in particular, is very interested that Belize and Guatemala find a solution to this issue because you know who takes advantage of this problem – organized crime,” Morales said.

Licenciado Pablo Hurtado of Asi Es, an independent research organization which conducted an analysis of the Guatemalan Referendum held in April, said that a “No” vote for Belize would put Guatemala in a good position internationally because it would suggest that Guatemala wants to settle the dispute peacefully while Belize does not want a settlement.

“It is really important for us as a country to show our democratic willingness to solve the differendum and especially the message that we can show to the international community about how Guatemala is willing to solve the differendum,” Hurtado said.

Belize’s Ambassador to the European Union, Dylan Vernon said that a “No” vote could also mean that the problem at our borders with Guatemala, particularly in the Sarstoon River worsens as populations increase in those areas. We would also have to convince the international community at a higher level to support our efforts to deal with our problem with Guatemala. It would be hard to predict what steps would follow, Vernon said because it is because of the failed attempts to negotiate a settlement why we have reached this point where we have a chance to go to the Court. The international community has facilitated us with funding for the ICJ Education Campaign and with keeping the Adjacency Office open at the Western border.

