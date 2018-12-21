Reporter.bz – Belize News

 Breaking News
  • MINOR MISSING THE REPORTER: News Staff - Dec. 21st. The Police and family members are currently conducting searches for Daly Street resident and student, Javier Foreman, 11. Foreman was officially reported missing...
  • UPDATE: ANOTHER MYSTERY PLANE LANDS IN THE DEEP SOUTH THE REPORTER: News Staff - 12.45pmMore details have emerged regarding the landing of a single engine Cessna aircraft in Southern Belize. The Reporter has confirmed that at least five persons...
  • ERNIE MIRANDA FOUND DEAD IN DRAIN WITH SEVERAL STAB WOUNDS THE REPORTER: News Staff - Dec. 21st. The body of a man identified as Belize City resident Ernie Miranda was found in a drain on Morning Glory Street this morning....
  • POLICE OFFICER AMBUSHED AND KILLED IN TOLEDO THE REPORTER: News Staff, - Dec. 20th. This morning at approximately 10am a police office assigned to the Belmopan Police Station was ambushed and killed near the village of Crique...
  • MAN SHOT IN BENQUE SEVERAL TIMES LAST NIGHT THE REPORTER:  Dec. 19th. A man from Benque Viejo del Carmen, Cayo, is being hospitalized at the Western Regional Hospital after he was shot two times shortly before 10 last...
  

POLICE OFFICER KILLED, WPC INJURED IN RTA

POLICE OFFICER KILLED, WPC INJURED IN RTA
December 21
13:52 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Belize Police Department is currently mourning the loss of another of its officers following a road traffic accident on Tuesday which claimed the life of Police Constable Kenyon Pandy, 27, and resulted in injuries to WPC Chyneque Zuniga 24.

PC Pandy, an officer stationed in Roaring Creek, died at the Punta Gorda Hospital on Tuesday evening while receiving treatment for severe head injuries he sustained. Pandy’s passenger, WPC Zuniga, was hospitalized due to a dislocated right shoulder and minor injuries to the chest and leg area. The third passenger, identified as a 4-year-old boy, luckily escaped with only a bruised lip.

Details disclosed by Police reveal that the fatal traffic mishap occurred around 3:40pm about 251 feet away from the junction of the Southern Highway and the San Antonio Road. Police say that when they arrived on the scene they observed the three passengers lying beside the highway while Pandy was seen gasping for air and bleeding profusely from his mouth. The trio was immediately rushed to the Punta Gorda Hospital for emergency medical care while authorities processed the scene.

Police have since been able to establish that Pandy was driving from Punta Gorda in the direction of the Jalacte border when he lost control of the vehicle which caused it to flip multiple times. The smashed vehicle eventually came to a stop in some bushes beside the highway.

The deceased is the son of talk show host Kent Pandy who told the Reporter that while he has not been able to gather details of what transpired he was told that his son had left Punta Gorda on his way to work.

According to his father, PC Pandy has been in the Police force for three years. The deceased resided in Mahogany Heights and leaves behind two young children.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Share

search bar

DAY 5 – CHRISTMAS CHALLENGE

FROM THE CLASSIFIEDS – PREMIUM POSTS

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

LATEST SPORTS NEWS PHOTOS & VIDEOS

ADVERTISEMENT

FITNESS

 Breaking News
  • MINOR MISSING THE REPORTER: News Staff - Dec. 21st. The Police and family members are currently conducting searches for Daly Street resident and student, Javier Foreman, 11. Foreman was officially reported missing...
  • UPDATE: ANOTHER MYSTERY PLANE LANDS IN THE DEEP SOUTH THE REPORTER: News Staff - 12.45pmMore details have emerged regarding the landing of a single engine Cessna aircraft in Southern Belize. The Reporter has confirmed that at least five persons...
  • ERNIE MIRANDA FOUND DEAD IN DRAIN WITH SEVERAL STAB WOUNDS THE REPORTER: News Staff - Dec. 21st. The body of a man identified as Belize City resident Ernie Miranda was found in a drain on Morning Glory Street this morning....
  • POLICE OFFICER AMBUSHED AND KILLED IN TOLEDO THE REPORTER: News Staff, - Dec. 20th. This morning at approximately 10am a police office assigned to the Belmopan Police Station was ambushed and killed near the village of Crique...
  • MAN SHOT IN BENQUE SEVERAL TIMES LAST NIGHT THE REPORTER:  Dec. 19th. A man from Benque Viejo del Carmen, Cayo, is being hospitalized at the Western Regional Hospital after he was shot two times shortly before 10 last...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Developed by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.