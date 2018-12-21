The Belize Police Department is currently mourning the loss of another of its officers following a road traffic accident on Tuesday which claimed the life of Police Constable Kenyon Pandy, 27, and resulted in injuries to WPC Chyneque Zuniga 24.

PC Pandy, an officer stationed in Roaring Creek, died at the Punta Gorda Hospital on Tuesday evening while receiving treatment for severe head injuries he sustained. Pandy’s passenger, WPC Zuniga, was hospitalized due to a dislocated right shoulder and minor injuries to the chest and leg area. The third passenger, identified as a 4-year-old boy, luckily escaped with only a bruised lip.

Details disclosed by Police reveal that the fatal traffic mishap occurred around 3:40pm about 251 feet away from the junction of the Southern Highway and the San Antonio Road. Police say that when they arrived on the scene they observed the three passengers lying beside the highway while Pandy was seen gasping for air and bleeding profusely from his mouth. The trio was immediately rushed to the Punta Gorda Hospital for emergency medical care while authorities processed the scene.

Police have since been able to establish that Pandy was driving from Punta Gorda in the direction of the Jalacte border when he lost control of the vehicle which caused it to flip multiple times. The smashed vehicle eventually came to a stop in some bushes beside the highway.

The deceased is the son of talk show host Kent Pandy who told the Reporter that while he has not been able to gather details of what transpired he was told that his son had left Punta Gorda on his way to work.

According to his father, PC Pandy has been in the Police force for three years. The deceased resided in Mahogany Heights and leaves behind two young children.

