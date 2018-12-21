Reporter.bz – Belize News

 Breaking News
  • MINOR MISSING THE REPORTER: News Staff - Dec. 21st. The Police and family members are currently conducting searches for Daly Street resident and student, Javier Foreman, 11. Foreman was officially reported missing...
  • UPDATE: ANOTHER MYSTERY PLANE LANDS IN THE DEEP SOUTH THE REPORTER: News Staff – 12.45pm More details have emerged regarding the landing of a single engine Cessna aircraft in Southern Belize. The Reporter has confirmed that at least five...
  • ERNIE MIRANDA FOUND DEAD IN DRAIN WITH SEVERAL STAB WOUNDS THE REPORTER: News Staff - Dec. 21st. The body of a man identified as Belize City resident Ernie Miranda was found in a drain on Morning Glory Street this morning....
  • POLICE OFFICER AMBUSHED AND KILLED IN TOLEDO THE REPORTER: News Staff, - Dec. 20th. This morning at approximately 10am a police office assigned to the Belmopan Police Station was ambushed and killed near the village of Crique...
  • MAN SHOT IN BENQUE SEVERAL TIMES LAST NIGHT THE REPORTER:  Dec. 19th. A man from Benque Viejo del Carmen, Cayo, is being hospitalized at the Western Regional Hospital after he was shot two times shortly before 10 last...
  

MINOR MISSING

MINOR MISSING
December 21
12:00 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends 
THE REPORTER: News Staff - Dec. 21st.

The Police and family members are currently conducting searches for Daly Street resident and student, Javier Foreman, 11. Foreman was officially reported missing by his grandmother Margarita Cabral on December 19th. Cabral reported to authorities that she last saw her grandson around 2:30- 3:00 p.m. on December 19th, in the vicinity of Pou’s meatpie shop on New Road in Belize City.

The missing student is described as being of brown complexion, medium built, and stands about five feet tall and weighs about 90lbs.

He has brown eyes, a low haircut and was last seen wearing a white undershirt, navy blue pants and a gold colored Navy brand slippers. If there are any sightings or information on the whereabouts of the missing student the public is asked to call the nearest Police Station.

On Thursday Police commented that there has been an increase in the number of missing persons cases. Authorities attributed some of the cases to a breakdown in basic communication between family members. As the holiday season is fast approaching,

Police are urging parents to be cognizant of their children’s whereabouts, the company they keep and familiar hangout spots to avoid confusion or disaster.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MORE BREAKING NEWS     MORE TOP STORIES

Share

search bar

DAY 5 – CHRISTMAS CHALLENGE

FROM THE CLASSIFIEDS – PREMIUM POSTS

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

LATEST SPORTS NEWS PHOTOS & VIDEOS

ADVERTISEMENT

FITNESS

 Breaking News
  • MINOR MISSING THE REPORTER: News Staff - Dec. 21st. The Police and family members are currently conducting searches for Daly Street resident and student, Javier Foreman, 11. Foreman was officially reported missing...
  • UPDATE: ANOTHER MYSTERY PLANE LANDS IN THE DEEP SOUTH THE REPORTER: News Staff – 12.45pm More details have emerged regarding the landing of a single engine Cessna aircraft in Southern Belize. The Reporter has confirmed that at least five...
  • ERNIE MIRANDA FOUND DEAD IN DRAIN WITH SEVERAL STAB WOUNDS THE REPORTER: News Staff - Dec. 21st. The body of a man identified as Belize City resident Ernie Miranda was found in a drain on Morning Glory Street this morning....
  • POLICE OFFICER AMBUSHED AND KILLED IN TOLEDO THE REPORTER: News Staff, - Dec. 20th. This morning at approximately 10am a police office assigned to the Belmopan Police Station was ambushed and killed near the village of Crique...
  • MAN SHOT IN BENQUE SEVERAL TIMES LAST NIGHT THE REPORTER:  Dec. 19th. A man from Benque Viejo del Carmen, Cayo, is being hospitalized at the Western Regional Hospital after he was shot two times shortly before 10 last...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Developed by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.