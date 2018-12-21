THE REPORTER: News Staff - Dec. 21st.

The Police and family members are currently conducting searches for Daly Street resident and student, Javier Foreman, 11. Foreman was officially reported missing by his grandmother Margarita Cabral on December 19th. Cabral reported to authorities that she last saw her grandson around 2:30- 3:00 p.m. on December 19th, in the vicinity of Pou’s meatpie shop on New Road in Belize City.

The missing student is described as being of brown complexion, medium built, and stands about five feet tall and weighs about 90lbs.

He has brown eyes, a low haircut and was last seen wearing a white undershirt, navy blue pants and a gold colored Navy brand slippers. If there are any sightings or information on the whereabouts of the missing student the public is asked to call the nearest Police Station.

On Thursday Police commented that there has been an increase in the number of missing persons cases. Authorities attributed some of the cases to a breakdown in basic communication between family members. As the holiday season is fast approaching,

Police are urging parents to be cognizant of their children’s whereabouts, the company they keep and familiar hangout spots to avoid confusion or disaster.

