One week after a traffic accident almost took his life, two-year-old Tevin Cacho is showing signs of improvement as he receives treatment at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital.

A police mobile driven by an officer in the Gang Suppression Unit ran over Cacho on the night of December 13 on Iguana Street Extension. Shereema Moody, Cacho’s mother, told the Reporter that his last CT Scan showed that the swelling in his brain was going down. His recovery is such that doctors have taken him off of the medication that kept him in an induced coma, and they are waiting to see what happens when he wakes up. She added that she is grateful for the support that her family has received from the public and asking for that support to continue.

“Right now we just really need prayers for my baby…it’s what we need the most,” Moody said.

Moody went on to say that, thus far, the only Police Officer she has had contact with since the incident is the officer assigned to her case. The family has not heard from police senior command or any other official on the issue, nor has any assistance been forthcoming from the department. Responding to statements made by Deputy Commissioner Chester Williams, Moody said her reputation and the facts speak for themselves.

“He can say it was neglect, but you ask anyone around here, I take care of my kids. He says that his officers rendered assistance to us, but you look at the video and tell me if you saw them help,” Moody added.

She went on to say that she intends to take her son to a brain specialist in Orange Walk, once the child is old enough to travel. Police Officer Marvin McKoy ran over Cacho as he drove off to pull the mobile to the side of the road, while the officers that accompanied him approached a group of people who Police say were loitering and public drinking.

Eyewitnesses say that the officer remained inside the vehicle while residents rushed to the child’s aid and hiked up the vehicle to pull Cacho from under it. At a press conference on Monday, Deputy ComPol Williams said that Moody should face charges for child neglect, saying that she was equally at fault for the accident for having the child on the street after 8 p.m.

