THE REPORTER: News Staff - Dec 21st.

There are reports that a plane believed to have been carrying drugs landed three miles from Barranco in the Toledo District before dawn this morning.

Sources say a Police Officer was seen fleeing the scene and was later caught with aviation fuel in his vehicle. The plane has been secured and we are told Police are currently conducting a search for the cargo.

