Reporter.bz – Belize News

 Breaking News
  • POLICE OFFICER AMBUSHED AND KILLED IN TOLEDO THE REPORTER: News Staff, - Dec. 20th. This morning at approximately 10am a police office assigned to the Belmopan Police Station was ambushed and killed near the village of Crique...
  • MAN SHOT IN BENQUE SEVERAL TIMES LAST NIGHT THE REPORTER:  Dec. 19th. A man from Benque Viejo del Carmen, Cayo, is being hospitalized at the Western Regional Hospital after he was shot two times shortly before 10 last...
  • HITCHHIKER CHARGED FOR THE MURDER OF MARCUS ACK THE REPORTER: News Staff, - Dec. 19th. On Monday, farmer Marcos Ack was stabbed to death on the road to Independence by a man to whom he gave a ride....
  • POLICE OFFICER KILLED IN TRAFFIC ACCIDENT IN PG THE REPORTER: News Staff - Dec. 18th. The Reporter has been able to confirm that there was a fatal traffic accident a short while ago near the dump outside of...
  • Funeral of Dr. Jane Usher THE REPORTER: News Staff, Dec. 18th. Today, as Belizean flags everywhere flew at half mast, Dr. Jane Usher, CBE, was laid to rest in Belize City. Her body lay in...
  

POLICE OFFICER AMBUSHED AND KILLED IN TOLEDO

POLICE OFFICER AMBUSHED AND KILLED IN TOLEDO
December 20
12:30 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends 
THE REPORTER: News Staff, - Dec. 20th.

This morning at approximately 10am a police office assigned to the Belmopan Police Station was ambushed and killed near the village of Crique Jute in the Toledo district.

Sources say that the Policeman’s wife was also injured by gunfire, but her condition is unknown at this time. The Officer has been identified as Modesto Cucul, who was acquitted of murder charges in 2014 and re-enlisted in the Department.

Sources say that Cucul, who works out of the Belmopan Police Station, was ambushed and shot multiple times to the body. We are still attempting to determine the condition of his wife, who was reportedly with him at the time.

PC Modesto Cucul’s body

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MORE BREAKING NEWS     MORE TOP STORIES

ADVERTISEMENT
Share

search bar

FROM THE CLASSIFIEDS – PREMIUM POSTS

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

LATEST SPORTS NEWS PHOTOS & VIDEOS

ADVERTISEMENT

FITNESS

 Breaking News
  • POLICE OFFICER AMBUSHED AND KILLED IN TOLEDO THE REPORTER: News Staff, - Dec. 20th. This morning at approximately 10am a police office assigned to the Belmopan Police Station was ambushed and killed near the village of Crique...
  • MAN SHOT IN BENQUE SEVERAL TIMES LAST NIGHT THE REPORTER:  Dec. 19th. A man from Benque Viejo del Carmen, Cayo, is being hospitalized at the Western Regional Hospital after he was shot two times shortly before 10 last...
  • HITCHHIKER CHARGED FOR THE MURDER OF MARCUS ACK THE REPORTER: News Staff, - Dec. 19th. On Monday, farmer Marcos Ack was stabbed to death on the road to Independence by a man to whom he gave a ride....
  • POLICE OFFICER KILLED IN TRAFFIC ACCIDENT IN PG THE REPORTER: News Staff - Dec. 18th. The Reporter has been able to confirm that there was a fatal traffic accident a short while ago near the dump outside of...
  • Funeral of Dr. Jane Usher THE REPORTER: News Staff, Dec. 18th. Today, as Belizean flags everywhere flew at half mast, Dr. Jane Usher, CBE, was laid to rest in Belize City. Her body lay in...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Developed by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.