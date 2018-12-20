THE REPORTER: News Staff, - Dec. 20th.

This morning at approximately 10am a police office assigned to the Belmopan Police Station was ambushed and killed near the village of Crique Jute in the Toledo district.

Sources say that the Policeman’s wife was also injured by gunfire, but her condition is unknown at this time. The Officer has been identified as Modesto Cucul, who was acquitted of murder charges in 2014 and re-enlisted in the Department.

Sources say that Cucul, who works out of the Belmopan Police Station, was ambushed and shot multiple times to the body. We are still attempting to determine the condition of his wife, who was reportedly with him at the time.

PC Modesto Cucul’s body

