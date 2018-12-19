Reporter.bz – Belize News

 Breaking News
  • MAN SHOT IN BENQUE SEVERAL TIMES LAST NIGHT THE REPORTER:  Dec. 19th. A man from Benque Viejo del Carmen, Cayo, is being hospitalized at the Western Regional Hospital after he was shot two times shortly before 10 last...
  • HITCHHIKER CHARGED FOR THE MURDER OF MARCUS ACK THE REPORTER: News Staff, - Dec. 19th. On Monday, farmer Marcos Ack was stabbed to death on the road to Independence by a man to whom he gave a ride....
  • POLICE OFFICER KILLED IN TRAFFIC ACCIDENT IN PG THE REPORTER: News Staff - Dec. 18th. The Reporter has been able to confirm that there was a fatal traffic accident a short while ago near the dump outside of...
  • Funeral of Dr. Jane Usher THE REPORTER: News Staff, Dec. 18th. Today, as Belizean flags everywhere flew at half mast, Dr. Jane Usher, CBE, was laid to rest in Belize City. Her body lay in...
  • Arson near Pier 1? THE REPORTER: Benjamin Flowers, Dec. 16th. Last night a concrete bench with a thatched roof at the BTL park erupted into flames. Onlookers stood by as the small structure, which...
  

MAN SHOT IN BENQUE SEVERAL TIMES LAST NIGHT

MAN SHOT IN BENQUE SEVERAL TIMES LAST NIGHT
December 19
15:30 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends 
THE REPORTER:  Dec. 19th.

A man from Benque Viejo del Carmen, Cayo, is being hospitalized at the Western Regional Hospital after he was shot two times shortly before 10 last night (December 18th.) in front of his house.

The Reporter spoke a short while ago with Guianne Galvez, the son of the victim, Jack Galvez, 42. Guianne said that his father had just gotten home on his motorcycle when someone emerged from nearby bushes along the riverside and fired about 10 shots, two of which struck Jack in his abdomen and the left upper chest area.

Jack has undergone two surgeries and is said to be recuperating well. His son says he does not know who would want to hurt his father, but that two months ago he had received threats on his life.

Police have no suspects nor have they established the motive of the shooting.

MORE BREAKING NEWS     MORE TOP STORIES

 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 

Share

search bar

FROM THE CLASSIFIEDS – PREMIUM POSTS

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

LATEST SPORTS NEWS PHOTOS & VIDEOS

ADVERTISEMENT

FITNESS

 Breaking News
  • MAN SHOT IN BENQUE SEVERAL TIMES LAST NIGHT THE REPORTER:  Dec. 19th. A man from Benque Viejo del Carmen, Cayo, is being hospitalized at the Western Regional Hospital after he was shot two times shortly before 10 last...
  • HITCHHIKER CHARGED FOR THE MURDER OF MARCUS ACK THE REPORTER: News Staff, - Dec. 19th. On Monday, farmer Marcos Ack was stabbed to death on the road to Independence by a man to whom he gave a ride....
  • POLICE OFFICER KILLED IN TRAFFIC ACCIDENT IN PG THE REPORTER: News Staff - Dec. 18th. The Reporter has been able to confirm that there was a fatal traffic accident a short while ago near the dump outside of...
  • Funeral of Dr. Jane Usher THE REPORTER: News Staff, Dec. 18th. Today, as Belizean flags everywhere flew at half mast, Dr. Jane Usher, CBE, was laid to rest in Belize City. Her body lay in...
  • Arson near Pier 1? THE REPORTER: Benjamin Flowers, Dec. 16th. Last night a concrete bench with a thatched roof at the BTL park erupted into flames. Onlookers stood by as the small structure, which...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Developed by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.