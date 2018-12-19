THE REPORTER: Dec. 19th.

A man from Benque Viejo del Carmen, Cayo, is being hospitalized at the Western Regional Hospital after he was shot two times shortly before 10 last night (December 18th.) in front of his house.

The Reporter spoke a short while ago with Guianne Galvez, the son of the victim, Jack Galvez, 42. Guianne said that his father had just gotten home on his motorcycle when someone emerged from nearby bushes along the riverside and fired about 10 shots, two of which struck Jack in his abdomen and the left upper chest area.

Jack has undergone two surgeries and is said to be recuperating well. His son says he does not know who would want to hurt his father, but that two months ago he had received threats on his life.

Police have no suspects nor have they established the motive of the shooting.

