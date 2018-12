THE REPORTER: News Staff - Dec. 18th.

The Reporter has been able to confirm that there was a fatal traffic accident a short while ago near the dump outside of Punta Gorda Town. We are told that the victim is a Police Constable who is currently stationed at Roaring Creek.

The Officer who died has been identified as PC Kenyon Pandy. We are told a WPC was in the vehicle at the time and is in critical condition.

PC Kenyon Pandy

