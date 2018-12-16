THE REPORTER: Benjamin Flowers, Dec. 16th.

A man died in the Toledo district after he was brutally chopped with a machete.

Police say that the incident happened in Bladen Village, between miles

52 and 53 on the Southern Highway. Guatemalan farmer Marcos Chen, 41,

got into an altercation with one Dario Sho.

The department said that there are allegations that Sho was the one

that inflicted Chen’s wounds; however, the investigation into the

matter is still ongoing.

