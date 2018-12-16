Reporter.bz – Belize News

MAN CHOPPED TO DEATH IN TOLEDO

December 16
12:30 2018
THE REPORTER: Benjamin Flowers, Dec. 16th.

A man died in the Toledo district after he was brutally chopped with a machete.

Police say that the incident happened in Bladen Village, between miles
52 and 53 on the Southern Highway. Guatemalan farmer Marcos Chen, 41,
got into an altercation with one Dario Sho.

The department said that there are allegations that Sho was the one
that inflicted Chen’s wounds; however, the investigation into the
matter is still ongoing.

