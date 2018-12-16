THE REPORTER: Benjamin Flowers, Dec. 16th.

Last night a concrete bench with a thatched roof at the BTL park

erupted into flames.

Onlookers stood by as the small structure, which has no electricity

wires of any kind link to it, burned wit flames high enough to be seen

from a distance. Authorities are expected to make a statement on their

preliminary findings as to the cause of the fire, during the scheduled

media briefing in the upcoming week.

The bench is notably located immediately in front of the Pier One

Nightclub, where 20-year-old Aher Saunders was gunned down only a week

earlier.

Photo credit: Djras Fyahstatah

