Arson near Pier 1?
THE REPORTER: Benjamin Flowers, Dec. 16th.
Last night a concrete bench with a thatched roof at the BTL park
erupted into flames.
Onlookers stood by as the small structure, which has no electricity
wires of any kind link to it, burned wit flames high enough to be seen
from a distance. Authorities are expected to make a statement on their
preliminary findings as to the cause of the fire, during the scheduled
media briefing in the upcoming week.
The bench is notably located immediately in front of the Pier One
Nightclub, where 20-year-old Aher Saunders was gunned down only a week
earlier.
Photo credit: Djras Fyahstatah