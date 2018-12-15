THE REPORTER: Benjamin Flowers - Dec. 15th

Three people were injured during a late night shooting in front of

Tim’s Restaurant in San Ignacio last night.

Reports are that sometime between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m. a gunman walked

up to the establishment and opened fire hitting two people and grazing

a third then escaped on foot. Notably, the incident happened short

distance from a police station.

As of this morning, the two injured persons were receiving treatment

at the Western Regional Hospital, while the third was said to have

been treated and released. More details as they become available.

