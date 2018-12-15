THREE PEOPLE INJURED IN SAN IGNACIO SHOOTING
December 15
10:45 2018
THE REPORTER: Benjamin Flowers - Dec. 15th
Three people were injured during a late night shooting in front of
Tim’s Restaurant in San Ignacio last night.
Reports are that sometime between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m. a gunman walked
up to the establishment and opened fire hitting two people and grazing
a third then escaped on foot. Notably, the incident happened short
distance from a police station.
As of this morning, the two injured persons were receiving treatment
at the Western Regional Hospital, while the third was said to have
been treated and released. More details as they become available.
