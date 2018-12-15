THE REPORTER: Benjamin Flowers, Dec. 15th.

The family of missing fisherman Greg Dillon is asking the

public to be on the lookout for him and call them with any information

that could lead to his whereabouts.

Dillon left home on Saturday, December 8, preparing to leave for a

fishing trip. His wife, Genay Dillon, said that she expected for him

to be gone for a few days, but hasn’t seen or heard from him since.

Dillon was last seen on Monday at Turneffe Attol, where the watchman

said he’d left his boat which is called “Why-Yvette.” The Belize

Police Department has joined the search and is asking that anyone with

information on Dillon’s condition contact their nearest police

station.

Police say that Dillon is 5 feet 9 inches tall, brown in complexion,

low haircut with facial hair of coolie descent and weighs about

170lbs. He also has a tattoo of the grim reaper, some small skulls and

the Aquarius symbol on his left forearm.

BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . .