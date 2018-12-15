Reporter.bz – Belize News

FAMILY NEEDS HELP FINDING MISSING FISHERMAN

December 15
12:22 2018
THE REPORTER: Benjamin Flowers, Dec. 15th.

The family of missing fisherman Greg Dillon is asking the
public to be on the lookout for him and call them with any information
that could lead to his whereabouts.

Dillon left home on Saturday, December 8, preparing to leave for a
fishing trip. His wife, Genay Dillon, said that she expected for him
to be gone for a few days, but hasn’t seen or heard from him since.

Dillon was last seen on Monday at Turneffe Attol, where the watchman
said he’d left his boat which is called “Why-Yvette.” The Belize
Police Department has joined the search and is asking that anyone with
information on Dillon’s condition contact their nearest police
station.

Police say that Dillon is 5 feet 9 inches tall, brown in complexion,
low haircut with facial hair of coolie descent and weighs about
170lbs. He also has a tattoo of the grim reaper, some small skulls and
the Aquarius symbol on his left forearm.

