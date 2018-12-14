THE REPORTER: News Staff, - Dec. 14th.

Two months after he reportedly died in a plane crash, the wife of Belizean pilot Jose Milo Paz has reported him missing; and the timing of the report has led people to question exactly that. Why report him missing two months after the family had received word that Paz had perished along with another pilot in a plane crash somewhere between Panama and Costa Rica from back in October, and also after the family had been preparing to travel to Panama for his remains to hold a funeral service for him. All that was reported in October.

Police say that Ermijines Paz made the “Missing Person’s Report” last week Friday at the San Pedro Police Station, stating that she had dropped off her husband at the San Pedro Municipal Airstrip on October third, with the understanding that he was going to do “some business” at Flores, Peten, Guatemala.

Mrs. Paz, according to Police, never saw her husband again, but that they kept in touch via Messenger up until October 7th. That was the same date that Milo Paz reportedly crashed the plane he and another unnamed pilot were flying over mountainous terrain between Costa Rica and Panama.

Police say that as part of their investigation, they are looking into why the family took so long to report a man missing who is feared dead. When asked if the report was just made now as a matter of formality for insurance purposes, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Alejandro Cowo said that Police have no knowledge if Mr. Paz was even insured.

When this newspaper had contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Panamanian and Costa Rican Consulates to inquire about an airplane that might have crashed over their countries, we were told that there was no information coming from the Civil Aviation Departments of those countries. That information might not be easily obtained, however, if the report is correct that Paz’ plane crashed in terrain that is not easily accessible and that his plane had been flying too low to have been picked up on any radar system.

