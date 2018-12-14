Reporter.bz – Belize News

 Breaking News
  • Ms. JANE USHER DIED The Reporter has confirmed that Jane Usher, CBE passed away this morning. The founder of the credit union movement in Belize and former Minister of Government was 101 years old....
  • BABY FOUND DEAD IN BUCKET An 11 month old baby allegedly drowned in a pigtail bucket on Tuesday night. According to reports, just before 9:00pm Marina Torres, a resident of Belama, was in her kitchen...
  • Another Suspected Drug Plane Another Suspect Drug Plane Lands Near BELIZE-GUAT Border THE REPORTER: News Staff, - Tuesday Dec. 11th. Two Guatemalans found near Graham Creek in the Toledo District were today charged for...
  • MAJOR SHOOTOUT IN GUNGULUNG THE REPORTER: News Staff, -  Tuesday Dec. 11th. The Reporter has received this footage of a shootout between elements of the Police and what we are told are persons who...
  • GUAT’S WITH UZI MACHINE GUN ‘CHARGED & FINED’ THE REPORTER: News Staff, - Tuesday Dec. 11th. In October 2 Guatemalan Police Officers Jose Juan Garcia Palma and Armando Hub Pop were arrested at the Western Border after Police...
  

MICHAEL ARNOLD MURDERED – POLICE CLUELESS

MICHAEL ARNOLD MURDERED – POLICE CLUELESS
December 14
07:28 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends 
THE REPORTER: News Staff, - Dec. 14th.

The business community in Corozal Town and those involved in beauty pageants are reeling from the shocking murder of businessman Michael Arnold, 58. He was discovered shot to death inside his white Chrysler van late Monday night.

Arnold’s vehicle was first seen sometime around 8:00 that night parked under a tree on a dark, isolated dirt road on the outskirts of the Baeza Layout Area in Corozal Town. His body was not found until about three hours later, however, when Police on mobile patrol stopped to check the vehicle and saw that Arnold had been shot twice in the left side of the head. He was sitting in the front passenger seat and one of the bullets, which exited the right side of his head also shattered the passenger window. Shards of that glass were found on the ground below, which leads Police to conclude that Arnold was murdered there. They also believe that the killer occupied the driver’s side of the vehicle when the murder was committed.

What Police can’t determine is who killed Arnold and why. He was not known to have any disputes with anyone. Police have detained two persons, but reports say they are not cooperating.

Michael Arnold started off his career as a money changer in Corozal and later became one of the founders of the Corozal Free Zone under his company “Corozal Free Zone Development Limited”.

He later moved on to real estate and invested a lot of his money promoting Belize through pageantry. This and his love for photography led him to be the national director for many pageants in Belize, including Miss World Belize, Miss Earth Belize, Miss America Latina Belize, Miss Costa Maya International, Miss Tropico and Miss Hispano-Americano. He owned the franchise for all those pageants.

One person who worked closely with Arnold in pageantry describe him as “more than an ordinary day-to-day businessman. He was a loving and kind person who spoke greatly of his children, and was also involved in many charitable organizations.”

Funeral services for Arnold will be held on Sunday in Corozal Town. He is survived by three children.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Share

search bar

FROM THE CLASSIFIEDS – PREMIUM POSTS

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

LATEST SPORTS NEWS PHOTOS & VIDEOS

ADVERTISEMENT

FITNESS

 Breaking News
  • Ms. JANE USHER DIED The Reporter has confirmed that Jane Usher, CBE passed away this morning. The founder of the credit union movement in Belize and former Minister of Government was 101 years old....
  • BABY FOUND DEAD IN BUCKET An 11 month old baby allegedly drowned in a pigtail bucket on Tuesday night. According to reports, just before 9:00pm Marina Torres, a resident of Belama, was in her kitchen...
  • Another Suspected Drug Plane Another Suspect Drug Plane Lands Near BELIZE-GUAT Border THE REPORTER: News Staff, - Tuesday Dec. 11th. Two Guatemalans found near Graham Creek in the Toledo District were today charged for...
  • MAJOR SHOOTOUT IN GUNGULUNG THE REPORTER: News Staff, -  Tuesday Dec. 11th. The Reporter has received this footage of a shootout between elements of the Police and what we are told are persons who...
  • GUAT’S WITH UZI MACHINE GUN ‘CHARGED & FINED’ THE REPORTER: News Staff, - Tuesday Dec. 11th. In October 2 Guatemalan Police Officers Jose Juan Garcia Palma and Armando Hub Pop were arrested at the Western Border after Police...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Developed by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.