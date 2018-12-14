THE REPORTER: News Staff, - Dec. 14th.

The business community in Corozal Town and those involved in beauty pageants are reeling from the shocking murder of businessman Michael Arnold, 58. He was discovered shot to death inside his white Chrysler van late Monday night.

Arnold’s vehicle was first seen sometime around 8:00 that night parked under a tree on a dark, isolated dirt road on the outskirts of the Baeza Layout Area in Corozal Town. His body was not found until about three hours later, however, when Police on mobile patrol stopped to check the vehicle and saw that Arnold had been shot twice in the left side of the head. He was sitting in the front passenger seat and one of the bullets, which exited the right side of his head also shattered the passenger window. Shards of that glass were found on the ground below, which leads Police to conclude that Arnold was murdered there. They also believe that the killer occupied the driver’s side of the vehicle when the murder was committed.

What Police can’t determine is who killed Arnold and why. He was not known to have any disputes with anyone. Police have detained two persons, but reports say they are not cooperating.

Michael Arnold started off his career as a money changer in Corozal and later became one of the founders of the Corozal Free Zone under his company “Corozal Free Zone Development Limited”.

He later moved on to real estate and invested a lot of his money promoting Belize through pageantry. This and his love for photography led him to be the national director for many pageants in Belize, including Miss World Belize, Miss Earth Belize, Miss America Latina Belize, Miss Costa Maya International, Miss Tropico and Miss Hispano-Americano. He owned the franchise for all those pageants.

One person who worked closely with Arnold in pageantry describe him as “more than an ordinary day-to-day businessman. He was a loving and kind person who spoke greatly of his children, and was also involved in many charitable organizations.”

Funeral services for Arnold will be held on Sunday in Corozal Town. He is survived by three children.

