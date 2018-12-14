THE REPORTER: News Staff, - Dec. 14th.

The eight, who included Orange Walk businessman Rene Cuello and Northern Territorial Volunteers (NTV) member Giovanni de la Fuente, were detained in Santa Cruz Village, Orange Walk on Saturday afternoon upon their return from San Francisco Botes, a Mexican community accessible via the Rio Hondo.

The group were met by heavily armed police officers who normally patrol the area, and were detained for several hours, but after ministerial intervention, instead of being charged for “illegal entry”, they were cautioned that Santa Cruz is not an official point of entry/exit for Belize, and they were released.

The men were disappointed that they were not charged because they wanted the matter to go to the Court, where they were planning to contest the laws.

“I told the immigration officer I didn’t need any minister’s permission to come into my country, nor immigration officials to give me a permission to come into my country. …Any illegal exit is to be for foreigners, not for Belizeans. You can come anywhere into your country and they cannot arrest you for that,” Cuello later told reporters.

But the Immigration Department had warned last year that there are laws which prohibit any person from entering or leaving Belize once it is not an approved port or place of entry/exit, and that any person caught violating that warning can face charges of illegal entry. The warning came about following increased contraband activity in the area, with Botes being a known supplier of contraband goods to Belizeans.

Cuello said he had no problem with the Customs officials present to stop contraband activity there, but his gripe was with the Immigration personnel for “interfering in your constitutional right to freedom of movement.”

Geovanni Brackett of the Citizens Organized for Liberty through Action (COLA), another organization that vehemently defends Belize’s borders, also weighed in on the matter this week. He shared with the Reporter his sentiment that while each country has the right to monitor its citizens’ movements into and out of the country, there is a need for careful analysis with a view to placing the necessary facilities there.

“I think what transpired this weekend…highlights the porous border systems we have. …If it has been established that that point is a crossing for Belizeans into Mexico and back and forth, then the government should consider having an Immigration and Customs Department there.”

Brackett implied that while our law enforcers detained our very own Belizeans this weekend for entering Belize, when our government discontinued the co-management of the Sarstoon area in the south with the Sarstoon Temash Institute of Indigenous Management (SATIIM) it opened up avenues for a “free-for-all for illegal immigrants and drug and human trafficking and all other sorts of illegal incursions.”

De la Fuente, meanwhile, who was also dismayed that they were not charged, has stated publicly that the group ought to repeat the activity in order that they might get a chance to challenge the charge in the Court.

