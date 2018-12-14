THE REPORTER: News Staff, - Dec. 14th.

Whether they chose to mourn her passing or to celebrate her life, Belizeans at home and abroad acknowledged this week that the country lost a Belizean icon, with the passing of Dr. Jane Usher.

Usher passed away on Tuesday, December 12 around 5 a.m. at the age of 101. Her grandson, Henry Usher, explained that she had suffered a fall last year and her health deteriorated steadily after that. Usher said that she died in “peaceful prayer” surrounded by her loved ones.

“When it became difficult for her to go to work, her son Clement set up her desk and computer at home at five miles Price Bank for her. She wanted to continue her service to the member-owners of Holy Redeemer Credit Union. She never stopped working, even when the pain was almost unbearable—a true testament to the perseverance and work ethic of this good Belizean woman,” Usher said.

The news quickly gained national attention at all levels. Belize City Mayor Bernard Wagner, appearing beside Usher at Independence Hall, conveyed the Council’s condolences to Dr. Usher’s family and shared some thoughts on what made “Ms. Jane” a special woman.

In Belmopan, Prime Minister Dean Barrow asked all members of Parliament to stand during the last sitting of the House of Representatives for this year and observe a moment of silence in Dr. Usher’s honor. The People’s United Party also issued a statement in light of her passing, conveying their well-wishes to the families affected by her death and highlighting some of her many accomplishments throughout her life.

Dr. Usher was the Director Emeritus at the Holy Redeemer Credit Union (HRCU) since 1944 and also served as the organization’s Chief Executive Officer, earning the title of longest-running CEO in Belize. She began working with the HRCU when the organization’s assets were valued at around $60,000 and contributed to the organization’s growth to its current $600 million with over 57,000 members.

As the sister of the Father of the Nation the Rt. Hon. George Price, Dr. Usher had a comparable passion for service to the Belizean people, serving as the area representative for the Pickstock division, a deputy minister in the ministry of health, housing, cooperatives and credit unions, and was the only People’s United Party member to win a seat in Belize City in the 1984 elections, where the United Democratic Party won by a landslide. She was the first woman to hold the post of President of the Senate, and one of a select few Belizean politicians that have been a member of both the upper and lower houses of Parliament.

In 1992 she was appointed by Queen Elizabeth 11 Commander of the British Empire (CBE). In 2000 she received the Paul Harris Award from the Rotary Club of Belize. In 2013, Galen University awarded her an honorary doctorate, and in 2016 HelpAge Belize threw a Gala in her honor, saluting her many achievements.

She will have an official funeral sanctioned by the Government of Belize on Tuesday, December 18.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . .