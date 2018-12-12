Reporter.bz – Belize News

BABY FOUND DEAD IN BUCKET
December 12
07:38 2018
An 11 month old baby allegedly drowned in a pigtail bucket on Tuesday night. According to reports, just before 9:00pm Marina Torres, a resident of Belama, was in her kitchen cooking when she noticed that her baby, Marianne Vasquez, was missing.

When she went looking for her she found her in the bathroom, face down in a 5 gallon bucket which contained water. Baby Marianne was rushed to the KHMH where she was pronounced dead a short while after. Police are investigating.

