December 11
17:34 2018
Another Suspect Drug Plane Lands Near BELIZE-GUAT Border

THE REPORTER: News Staff, - Tuesday Dec. 11th.

Two Guatemalans found near Graham Creek in the Toledo District were today charged for illegal entry. The men, identified as Jorge Humberto Vasquez Reyes and Wilson Wilfred Vasquez Reyes, were picked up by a BDF patrol stationed at the Sarstoon Forward Operating Base on Friday, shortly after what is suspected to be a drug plane landed on the Guatemalan side of the Sarstoon. When Guatemalan authorities visited the site, they found the plane and fuel containers, but no drugs.

