THE REPORTER: News Staff, - December 11th. 2018

The Belize Coast Guard is searching for a man missing at sea. On Monday night at 8:30 Coast Guard personnel were called to the Corozal Bay near the entrance to the mouth of the New River.

There they found a capsized vessel and 4 survivors who informed them that Rudy Morales, owner of Morales Bus Line, was still missing. A search was conducted throughout the night with no success and continues today with dive operations.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . .