THE REPORTER: News Staff, - Tuesday Dec. 11th.

In October 2 Guatemalan Police Officers Jose Juan Garcia Palma and Armando Hub Pop were arrested at the Western Border after Police searched their vehicle and found an UZI. The men were charged for Keeping a Prohibited Firearm and for ammunition without a license.

A short while ago both men appeared in the Benque Viejo Magistrate’s Court where Garcia Palma pleaded guilty and was fined $12,000 – $5000 for the firearm and $7000 for the ammunition. The charges against Armando Hub Pop were withdrawn and he was free to go. Garcia Palma will be freed when his fine is paid.