Well known Corozal businessman Michael Arnold has been murdered. On Monday night just before 11:00 Police on patrol in the Santiago Baeza Layout found a white van parked on the side of the road.

When they checked inside they found Arnold with two gunshot wounds to the head. Police are investigating and reportedly have detained two persons for questioning.

