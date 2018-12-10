Reporter.bz – Belize News

Man’s Hand Chopped Off in Machete Altercation

December 10
07:26 2018
THE REPORTER:  Marion Ali, - 

A man’s hand was chopped off by one of three men while he was heading home from a bar Saturday night.

The Reporter understands that shortly before midnight on Saturday night Jose Ical, 42,  a farmer of St. Margaret’s Village was walking home along with Lionel Bustillos, 25, from a bar in the village when three men they recognized approached them. One of the men reportedly produced a machete and chopped both men.

Ical lost his left wrist in the attack, while Bustillos suffered a cut wound to the right ankle. Both men are in stable condition at the Western Regional Hospital.

Police are looking for a suspect.

