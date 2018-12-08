THE REPORTER: News Staff, – 9.00am Saturday Dec. 8th.

FATAL SHOOTING AT PIER ONE LAST NIGHT

The Reporter has confirmed that a man was fatally shot at Pier One night spot on Newtown Barracks just before midnight last night.

The victim is Asher Saunders, 20, We understand that sometime around 11:45pm, PC Raheem Trumbach was trying to diffuse a fight between Justin Burn and Ashton Middleton when someone behind him fired a shot that struck Asher Saunders in the left side of his head. He died within minutes.

Police are investigating.









MAN KNOCKED DOWN AND KILLED IN ST. MATHEWS VILLAGE

A man was knocked down and killed this morning on the George Price Highway.

It happened at mile 39 in St Matthew’s Village when Iran Rhaburn, 25, was driving a rental vehicle. Rhaburn has reported that the victim, ran onto the highway and he could not stop in time to avoid hitting him.

The victims, Alfred Robinson Jr., 26, of St Matthew’s Village, died on the spot.