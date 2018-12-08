Reporter.bz – Belize News

Murder at Pier One Night Club

December 08
14:30 2018
REPORTER:  Marion Ali, -  2.30pm

A man was murdered at Pier One night club on Newtown Barracks in Belize City last night.

The incident happened sometime around 11:45pm while Police Constable Raheem Trumbach was trying to intervene in a confrontation between Justin Burn and Ashton Middleton.   A gunshot rang out and Trumbach said when he turned around he saw Asher Saunders, 20, a labourer of Baghdad Street, Belize City, on the floor with a gunshot wound to the left side of his head.

Saunders died at 12:05am, at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital.

Police have reviewed a surveillance recording but it has not yielded anything useful.

Police have since taken statements from a civilian and three police officers who were on special duty at the establishment, and are now investigating.

