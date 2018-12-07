THE REPORTER: News Staff, -

The Belize Bank this week in the Supreme Court moved to collect the $90 million UHS award owed to it by the government of Belize in a decision handed down last November by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ). Attorneys for both sides made arguments before Chief Justice Kenneth Benjamin as the bank seeks an enforcement of the award.

Financial Secretary Joseph Waight was cross examined by Belize Bank’s attorney Eamon Courtenay and made several surprise admissions regarding GOB’s ability to make the payment, which Prime Minister Dean Barrow has previously said the country is unable to do. Courtenay presented an offer it said the bank had made to GOB to settle the award in installment payments.

According to Courtenay, the offer had been sent to the government months ago but said the Minister of Finance and Cabinet had not responded. Waight said he had not discussed the matter with the Prime Minister and was not given any advice or instruction on the matter. Waight, however, disclosed that theoretically, it was indeed possible for GOB to settle the award making payments in installments by way of a blend of cash and Treasury Notes.

On Wednesday, Chief Justice Kenneth Benjamin instructed Waight to deliver the proposal to the Minister of Finance and provide a response to the Court. Waight, however, did not appear in Court on the second day of the hearing.

“The government came with what I would describe as a disingenuous explanation today and I told the Court that the government was not respectful of the Court. It was not frank with the Court. It was not honest with the Court in its answers and I hope the CJ treats their answer with the contempt that it deserves,” Courtenay told the media following the hearing on Thursday.

“The litigation is at an end. Be honorable, be respectful and perform your duty,” Courtenay added, noting that the judgement must be settled and continues to accrue interest at 6 percent. He noted that by now, the total with running interest may be closer to $100 million. Waight’s disclosure that GOB is able to make the payments, without affecting the 2 percent primary surplus agreed to as one of the terms of the previous restructuring of the ‘Superbond’, places more pressure on Cabinet to settle the long complex political saga which originated with the previous PUP administration. A decision will be handed down by the Chief Justice on January 11, 2019.