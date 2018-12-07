THE REPORTER: News Staff, -

A woman is dead and another is in a critical condition following a shooting last night in Santa Elena Town, Cayo.

The Reporter has confirmed that the two women, Brenda Castellanos, 25, and Jennis August were in their yard on Bishop Martin Street, Santa Elena shortly after 7:00 last night when a gunman dressed in full black and with a hood over his head emerged from a back alley and opened fire.

Castellanos was hit multiple times and died while undergoing treatment at the Western Regional Hospital. August is currently listed as critical.

Police have not yet established a motive for the attack, but have detained a man from Santa Elena pending investigations.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . .