Reporter.bz – Belize News

 Breaking News
  

TWO WOMEN SHOT IN SANTA ELENA, 1 DIED, 1 CRITICAL

TWO WOMEN SHOT IN SANTA ELENA, 1 DIED, 1 CRITICAL
December 07
11:41 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends 
THE REPORTER: News Staff, -  

A woman is dead and another is in a critical condition following a shooting last night in Santa Elena Town, Cayo.

The Reporter has confirmed that the two women, Brenda Castellanos, 25, and Jennis August were in their yard on Bishop Martin Street, Santa Elena shortly after 7:00 last night when a gunman dressed in full black and with a hood over his head emerged from a back alley and opened fire.

Castellanos was hit multiple times and died while undergoing treatment at the Western Regional Hospital. August is currently listed as critical.

Police have not yet established a motive for the attack, but have detained a man from Santa Elena pending investigations.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Share

search bar

FROM THE CLASSIFIEDS – PREMIUM POSTS

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

SUBSCRIBE TO NEWS BY EMAIL

LATEST SPORTS NEWS PHOTOS & VIDEOS

ADVERTISEMENT

FITNESS

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Developed by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.