Police have no motive so far for the ruthless shooting murder of popular car washer, Arthur “Taz” Flowers, 44, that occurred mid-afternoon on Monday, just a block away from the Queen Street Police Station, a stone’s throw away from Pinks (Majestic) Alley – the base of one of Belize City’s notorious street gangs, and across the street from his house.

Flowers, a humble and hard-working car washer who lived on Handyside Street, was sitting at the corner of Queen and Handyside Street across from Fenders Club and Neri’s Kitchen waiting to get a job when his murderer walked up to him just after 3:00pm and shot him in the right temple. Flowers died at the scene.

Police are reviewing surveillance cameras from the area to determine who the killer was, but it is thought that he was one of three men who occupied a vehicle that had been parked waiting not far away for their real target. When their patience ran out, the trio reportedly sought out the innocent car washer to send their message. It is an incident that has concerned the Belize Police Department, whose Crimes Investigation Branch (CIB) is just a two-minute walk away from the murder scene.

Police have impounded a vehicle and three persons who they believe can help in their investigations, but Flowers is not known to Police to have been a part of any street gang activity and didn’t have any problems with anyone, as far as his family knows.

