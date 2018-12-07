THE REPORTER: News Staff, -

Today, Police had no further details to share on the events which occurred in the pre-dawn hours of last Friday, including the aborted landing of a jet carrying drugs, a shootout between the Police and men in a pickup and the abduction of two farmers. Police have even been unwilling to confirm that the three incidents in Progresso in the Corozal District are related.

On Monday, ACP Joseph Myvett confirmed that three men had been detained, and we know that a grey Dodge Ram pickup in which men involved in the shootout were travelling is impounded by Police. But despite repeated queries up to press time today, the Police have refused to identify the three men detained, or to reveal if there have been any charges brought against them.

Myvett told media at the beginning of the week that around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, Corozal Police were called out to an area on Progresso Road where they observed portable fluorescent and revolving lights lining the side of the road. He, however, say that no one was found in the immediate area.

Myvett went on to explain that around 3:40 a.m. on the same date, Police again got a tip of what appeared to be suspicious activity occurring near the Pueblo Viejo Ferry. When authorities got on the scene they met two men on separate motorcycles and two vehicles carrying passengers. Authorities say that the group of men unleashed heavy firepower on them, but luckily no one was injured.

Information gathered from additional sources indicates that during the high-speed chase and shootout with Police one of the vehicles crashed into a tree.

Further information is that sometime around 4:00pm on Saturday, December 1st, a farmer and a 17-year-old visited the Police Station and reported that around 1:00am Friday morning they left Chunox Village and were en route to Belize City to sell vegetables when they were stopped by four armed men in a Dodge pickup truck. The complainants reported that the men tied them up and left them on the side of the road. Sometime later the two individuals were able to untie themselves and told Police that they also observed the lights lighting the road.

Police have refused to confirm if the incidents are related.

But neither the Deputy Commissioner of Police Chester Williams nor the Ministry of National Security were shy about taking credit for the foiled landing. Mexican media reported over the weekend that a large 12-seater Jet landed at the Chetumal International Airport early Friday morning, at around the same time Police were on the scene on the Progresso Road. According to the media, the pilot radioed the tower stating that he was having mechanical problems, so he was allowed to land. Two men allegedly then departed the jet and escaped by jumping the fence of the airport.

In an interview Monday, Williams stated that “Indeed the Police were so effective that we were able to thwart the landing and the plane went and landed at the Chetumal Airport where the Chetumal Federales have a base and they were not effective as the Police in Belize were. That’s the bottom-line…If the plane could have landed in the backyard of the Mexican Federales, then something is wrong. Despite the fact that they have all the equipment, more than we do, we were more effective than they were. That’s the truth.”

According to a Ministry of National Security release earlier this week, “The criminal use of the aircraft was confirmed hours later in the night, as federal agents and experts carried out the inspection of the aircraft, and inside found a large shipment of cocaine. The counting and weighing of the illegal load were underway until early Saturday, which first estimates being more than a ton and a half of narcotics.”