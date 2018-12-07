THE REPORTER: Marion Ali, -

Two months after he was last seen alive, the wife of San Pedro pilot, Jose Milo Paz has reported him missing.

Ermijines Paz reported today that she last saw her husband on October third when she dropped him off for a private flight to Guatemala. Paz told police that Milo was scheduled to return home on October seventh, but that he hasn’t.

Incidentally, October seventh was the same day that Paz reportedly died when a plane he and another man were piloting over the mountains of Panama and Costa Rica crashed.

There has been no official word about the plane crash, but the Paz family had reportedly received a call from an anonymous person in the week of October eighth and the person informed them that Paz had died in a plane crash.

The Paz family had hoped that Milo would return home, but as reality stepped in, they eventually held a service of thanksgiving for him.

