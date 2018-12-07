THE REPORTER: News Staff, -

Police have charged one man for the murder of Arthur ‘Taz’ Flowers on December 3rd. 2018. Kentroy McKoy, 20, who was previously connected to Pink’s Alley but changed affiliation to George Street, has been charged for murder.

Police believe that Flowers’ killing was in retaliation for an altercation which occurred days before between persons connected to George Street and persons from Pink’s Alley.

While Flowers was not involved, it is believed he was killed because he lives in the same building as persons who were.

