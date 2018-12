COROZAL COP’S HOME RAIDED, – CRACK FOUND THE REPORTER: News Staff, - A Police Constable from Corozal has been arrested and charged for drug trafficking after a search of his San Narciso home turned up approximately 5...

SEVERAL SHALLOW GRAVES FOUND IN SAN PEDRO, WITH HUMAN BONES THE REPORTER: News Staff, - The Reporter has confirmed that three shallow graves have been discovered north of San Pedro along the coast. While details are scarce, we understand that...

DRUG PLANE ABORTED LANDING IN BELIZE – MEXICAN LAWMEN FIND 1.5 TON OF COCAINE THE REPORTER: News Staff, - Mexican media is reporting that they have confiscated over a ton and a half of cocaine after a drug plane aborted its landing in Belize...

LAKE I CONVENTION RESULTS – DIANNE FINNEGAN WINS THE REPORTER: News Staff, Sunday Dec. 2nd. The race to elect a United Democratic Party Standard Bearer for the Lake Independence constituency is currently underway at the Sadie Vernon High...