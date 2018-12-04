Reporter.bz – Belize News

COROZAL COP’S HOME RAIDED, – CRACK FOUND

December 04
22:43 2018
THE REPORTER: News Staff, -  

A Police Constable from Corozal has been arrested and charged for drug trafficking after a search of his San Narciso home turned up approximately 5 grams of suspected crack cocaine.

There is no confirmation at this time of whether the search of his home today was a part of the ongoing investigation into the aborted drug plane landing on Friday.

CRACK-Cocaine is a hardened white substance that is smoked and is different from cocaine,  it is a cheap version of the illicit drug that has a similar name.

We’ll continue following this story.

