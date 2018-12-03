THE REPORTER: News Staff, -

Mexican media is reporting that they have confiscated over a ton and a half of cocaine after a drug plane aborted its landing in Belize on Friday. Based on information received, local authorities were deployed to the Progresso Road early Friday where they saw lights placed on both sides of the road.

The presence of Police allegedly caused the plane to divert to the Chetumal International Airport where the plane and cargo were abandoned. Two men allegedly departed the plane and escaped.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .