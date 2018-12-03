Reporter.bz – Belize News

 Breaking News
  

DRUG PLANE ABORTED LANDING IN BELIZE – MEXICAN LAWMEN FIND 1.5 TON OF COCAINE

DRUG PLANE ABORTED LANDING IN BELIZE – MEXICAN LAWMEN FIND 1.5 TON OF COCAINE
December 03
06:52 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends 
THE REPORTER: News Staff, -  

Mexican media is reporting that they have confiscated over a ton and a half of cocaine after a drug plane aborted its landing in Belize on Friday. Based on information received, local authorities were deployed to the Progresso Road early Friday where they saw lights placed on both sides of the road.

The presence of Police allegedly caused the plane to divert to the Chetumal International Airport where the plane and cargo were abandoned. Two men allegedly departed the plane and escaped.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Share

search bar

FROM THE CLASSIFIEDS – PREMIUM POSTS

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

SUBSCRIBE TO NEWS BY EMAIL

LATEST SPORTS NEWS PHOTOS & VIDEOS

ADVERTISEMENT

FITNESS

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Developed by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.