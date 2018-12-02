THE REPORTER: News Staff, - Sunday Dec. 2nd.

Belmopan resident Darrell Usher, 32, who was arraigned in the Belmopan Magistrate court on Thursday on as many as 22 counts of criminal charges for allegedly running over five persons with a vehicle has been successful in securing Supreme Court bail.

Usher’s attorney Hurl Hamilton noted that the prosecution did not object to bail and the Court imposed the conditions that the accused keeps away from the virtual complainants, does not interfere with prosecution witnesses and is to report to the Belmopan Police Station weekly.

Hamilton expressed disgust at the slew of charges that was brought against his client which includes five counts of attempted murder, five counts of aggravated assault, five counts of use of deadly means of harm, three counts of harm, two counts of grievous harm, one count of damage to property and one count of wounding.

Hamilton says he finds the number of charges ridiculous and is ”going to deal with it.”

Usher is accused of using his vehicle on November 27th to run over his common-law wife Jessica Sagastume 37, and accompanying family members Blanca Cho 37, Javier Choc 18, Jorge Pene 14, and Kadesha Habet 11.

Details say that Usher and Sagastume were allegedly involved in a domestic dispute at their home on Cemetery Road in Belmopan. When she left the residence she was followed by Usher who allegedly used the vehicle to mow her down.

