News Staff, – 12.00pm Sunday Dec. 2nd

The Ministry of National Security is reporting that despite losing an eye on November 14th at the Sarstoon Forward Operating Base (FOB) Private Fidel Williams is in good health and spirits and is now in Merida undergoing an assessment for a prosthetic eye replacement.

A press release from the Ministry notes that Private Williams departed the country on November 29th to undergo an overall assessment and is expected to return over the weekend.

The release also noted that following the incident Private Williams was taken to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH) where he underwent surgery and the affected eye was removed. He was hospitalized for observation and after a couple of days, he was transferred to the BDF hospital in Ladyville.

The BDF noted that they normally send their soldiers to the most suitable medical facility that offers the required treatment.

The Ministry’s release also denied claims that the injured Private was asked to resign from the force and says that Williams continues to serve in his capacity as a soldier. Furthermore, the BDF Benevolent Fund makes provision for compensation to Private Williams for the loss of his eye.

BDF’s Lieutenant Colonel Louis Sutherland confirmed with the Reporter that Private Williams left the country via public transportation. He explained that the soldier’s medical condition was not serious and had already been stabilized therefore it was not a life and death situation. The BDF helicopter could not travel to Merida and would have required multiple stops for fuel, said Sutherland.

Williams reportedly lost one of his eyes after he fell off a rotten plank at the FOB and onto a steel rod.

